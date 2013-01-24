Home
Radiation Oncology Orchestrator Streamlining and accelerating radiation oncology workflows

Radiation Oncology Orchestrator

Streamlining and accelerating radiation oncology workflows

Radiation Oncology Orchestrator is a protocol-driven and highly customizable patient management solution that streamlines and accelerates the radiotherapy process. Its intuitive dashboards and detailed patient and task information, together with direct access to external applications, helps you manage complexity, improve efficiency, and enable operational excellence.

Features
Consistent, protocol-driven workflows
Radiation Oncology Orchestrator automates and streamlines your patient management workflows to help reduce your workload. It promotes a consistency of practice by decreasing inter-operator variability for a more harmonized way of working. Each clinical pathway is defined in detail using a ProtocolCard – this includes all tasks, users, and applications. ProtocolCards are fully customizable and adaptable to fit the needs of individual patients.
Comprehensive overview of tasks and priorities
Intuitive dashboards provide a comprehensive overview of both individual tasks as well as departmental workload and capacity. The Worklist and Departmental Tracker are based on task urgency and start of treatment deadlines, with clear prioritization. Every team member can spend their time wisely, addressing the most relevant tasks first. The result – fewer delays and a more streamlined workflow.
Single point of access, multi-vendor positive
Radiation Oncology Orchestrator allows for seamless integration with virtually all relevant applications in the radiation oncology environment. Designed as a multi-vendor positive solution, you have a single-point of access to navigate easily between your preferred applications. As login is browser based, you can access the information you need from virtually any location. This allows you to conduct tasks when and where needed, helping you to work efficiently and flexibly.
Customizable to suit your needs
You have great flexibility to customize the overall care pathway design, down to the specific views and level of information shown in the dashboards and individual task pages. Each delivery of Radiation Oncology Orchestrator includes a comprehensive set of Practice Management services. Philips experts work with you to thoroughly map your clinical pathway and to tailor the ProtocolCards to meet your specific departmental requirements.
All patient-specific task information is presented on Task pages in one place and in proper context. You see tasks previously completed by others, any changes to the default protocol, safety warnings, and notes. With a paperless workflow and transparent communications, you can focus more clearly on the task to be completed. Less time is wasted looking for information.
Through HL7 connectivity with HIS, EMR and OIS, relevant patient information and demographics are automatically captured, consolidated and presented, facilitating ease of information exchange. Moreover, automated data routing between Radiation Oncology Orchestrator and the connected systems (including treatment planning systems, simulators, contouring, and QA software) saves valuable time and clicks, and help maintain data integrity.
Built-in control measures alert the user about unusual or risk related parameters and deviations from the default protocol. Manual review options give you the ability to reject tasks for correction throughout the workflow. Both help to mitigate risks.
Radiation Oncology Orchestrator allows you to maintain the highest standard in patient history management. Every action and detail is carefully tracked, including protocol deviations and tasks completed. This helps to satisfy quality requirements by collecting a record of all information related to a patient’s treatment.
  • Quote image

    Condensing the referral-to-first fraction workflow

     

    The South West Wales Cancer Centre reimagines complex radiotherapy workflows as one of the first sites to implement Radiation Oncology Orchestrator and associated practice management solutions.
    Read the full article
    Watch webinar
  • Quote image
    Radiation Oncology Orchestrator looks at the workflow process from consent to treatment to actually delivering the first fraction. The ultimate goal is to try to automate and streamline the process as much as you possibly can.

    Doug Etheridge

    Head of Clinical Technology, The South West Wales Cancer Centre, Swansea, UK.

    Philips Radiation Oncology Solutions: The confident path to treatment

    InginiaVisionMovieExtension LightedPath Subs

    Radiation therapy can be effective in helping patients overcome cancer. At the same time, radiotherapy processes are often fragmented and inefficient. Uncertainties along the way can impact quality and make it difficult to consistently provide precise and timely treatment. 

     

    Our dedicated radiotherapy portfolio offers solutions for diagnostic imaging, simulation, and treatment planning to increase accuracy, improve workflow and personalize therapy for each patient.
    Read more

    Documentation

    Brochure (1)

    Brochure

