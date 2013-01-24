The South West Wales Cancer Centre reimagines complex radiotherapy workflows as one of the first sites to implement Radiation Oncology Orchestrator and associated practice management solutions.
Radiation Oncology Orchestrator is a protocol-driven and highly customizable patient management solution that streamlines and accelerates the radiotherapy process. Its intuitive dashboards and detailed patient and task information, together with direct access to external applications, helps you manage complexity, improve efficiency, and enable operational excellence.
Consistent, protocol-driven workflows
Comprehensive overview of tasks and priorities
Single point of access, multi-vendor positive
Customizable to suit your needs
Guidance through the radiation oncology process
The right information at the right time
Exceptional quality control
Traceable patient history
Radiation Oncology Orchestrator looks at the workflow process from consent to treatment to actually delivering the first fraction. The ultimate goal is to try to automate and streamline the process as much as you possibly can.
Doug Etheridge
Head of Clinical Technology, The South West Wales Cancer Centre, Swansea, UK.
Radiation therapy can be effective in helping patients overcome cancer. At the same time, radiotherapy processes are often fragmented and inefficient. Uncertainties along the way can impact quality and make it difficult to consistently provide precise and timely treatment.
Our dedicated radiotherapy portfolio offers solutions for diagnostic imaging, simulation, and treatment planning to increase accuracy, improve workflow and personalize therapy for each patient.
