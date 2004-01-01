Facilitates myocardial analysis of dynamic cardiac data (multi-slice, dynamics) and enables comparison of rest and stress studies. Results are presented using either the AHA standardized or adapted bullseye views. The package includes a correction algorithm and manual tools to correct frame-to-frame heart displacements caused by breathing.
