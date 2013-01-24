The Respi-Link* remote diagnostic system is a device relationship management system that enables authorized Philips support specialists to securely access certain devices via the Internet. It helps reduce downtime & on-site repair visits.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Whenever you need assistance, simply connect your computer to the appropriate communications port on your device. Then an authorized Philips Technical or Clinical Specialist can view the status of the device remotely and assist in troubleshooting. This can help you resolve service issues faster. Since remote diagnosis occurs with you next to the device, learning and coaching is facilitated.
Broad capabilities
Broad capabilities resolve many common service tasks
Services that formerly required on-site visits are now available by connecting to Respi-Link . It performs some of the most common ventilator service activities, including real-time troubleshooting, software installation, diagnostic assistance, and device operation.
IT security
Secure connections with your IT systems
Advanced security features offer protection for internal networks, medical systems, and patient privacy and complete control for healthcare facilities. Respi-Link is VeriSign security verified and uses Firewall Friendly™ communications. HTTPS, PKI, and 128-bit SSL encryption data protection protocols are used. No changes are required to your IT and security infrastructures. No VPN, new IP addresses, or modems are needed.
Automatic downloads
Automatic downloads are scheduled at your convenience
Base software and enhancement options can be automatically downloaded at your convenience, reducing disruption to patient care.
International compliance
International compliance to support quality standards
The Respi-Link system is designed to comply with the following international regulations: HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (USA), FDA 21 CFR Part 11 (USA), European Data Protection Directive (EU), and HPB 517 (Japan). This supports you in meeting your relevant healthcare quality standards.
