Hlavní stránka
Philips – kliknutím sem přejdete na domovskou stránku

Termíny pro vyhledávání

SmartPerfusion Imaging technology

SmartPerfusion

Imaging technology

Najít podobné výrobky

SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures. Advanced guidance supports standardized comparisons and automated functions simplify clinical adoption.

Kontaktujte nás
  • 1. S. Jens, Henk A. Marquering, Mark J. W. Koelemay, Jim A. Reekers. Perfusion Angiography of the Foot in Patients with Critical Limb Ischemia: Description of the Technique. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. 2015;38(1):201-5.
  • 2. Fowkes FG, Rudan D, Rudan I, Aboyans V, Denenberg JO, McDermott MM, Norman PE, Sampson UK, Williams LJ, Mensah GA, Criqui MH. Comparison of global estimates of prevalence and risk factors for peripheral artery disease in 2000 and 2010: a systematic review and analysis. Lancet. 2013;382(9901):1329-40.
  • 3. Barshes NR, et. al. Cost-effectiveness in the contemporary management of critical limb ischemia with tissue loss. J Vasc Surg 2012;56:1015-24.
  • 4. Norgren L, Hiatt WR, Dormandy JA, Nehler MR, Harris KA, Fowkes FGR on behalf of the TASC II Working Group. Inter-Society Consensus for the Management of Peripheral Arterial Disease (TASC II). J Vasc Surg. 2007;45(1)Supplement: S5-S67.
  • 5. Determination of treatment endpoint is the physicians conclusion on the treatment based on qualitative info (colour coded images) together with other relevant clinical data.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand