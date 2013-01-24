IntelliVue MX800 GCX Camlock Mount

Hlavní stránka
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a surface or device with Camlock rails.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

