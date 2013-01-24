Hlavní stránka
General Mounts Mounting solution

General Mounts 19” Channel for Amico Majestic Series Double Tier Horizontal Headwall

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for adapting a GCX wall mount monitor arm to a headwall horizontal dual track.

Features
Headwall Horizontal Dual Track Mounting Option
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Note: Accessory tracks can vary in strength and rigidity. Always check headwall manufacturers' specifications to determine appropriate load limits.

