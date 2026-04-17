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Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
Avalon FM20 and FM30 FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the wall mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
(521.74 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
(449.13 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
(394.45 KB)
See all
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
PDF
|
521.74 KB
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
PDF
|
449.13 KB
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount
PDF
|
394.45 KB
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