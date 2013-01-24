IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Roll Stand Mounting

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers;
tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A;
vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base
covered cable carrier.
arctic white, decorative trims: medium aqua accent
Weight
20
kg
