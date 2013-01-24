Hlavní stránka
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Camlock Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83  Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MP60/70 and Flexible Module Server (FMS); MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

