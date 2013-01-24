IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Table Top Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N:
8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04.
Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.
