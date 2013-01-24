The Philips Respironics BiPAP A40 Pro bi-level ventilator treats patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency through clinically proven technologies. Its advanced functionality is designed to reduce patient setup times and it automatically adjusts therapy to deliver the lowest possible pressure throughout changing conditions.
|Pressure (min to max)
|
|BiPAP A40 Pro Modes
|
|Ventilation Features
|
|Trigger Type
|
|Breath Rate
|
|Inspiratory Time
|
|Humidification
|
|Low Flow O2
|
|Settable Alarms
|
|Weight
|
|AC Voltage Source
|
|DC Power Source
|
|Sound
|
|Dimensions
|
|Complete Specifications
|