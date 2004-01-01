Lifecycle Learning offers regular remote clinical support over the lifecycle of your system, with collaboration at the point of care. It allows you to access instructor-led remote training with a Philips clinical expert and build staff proficiency using an e-learning library, including performance support videos and virtual instructor-led courses.
With Lifecycle Learning, you receive three hours of clinical training four times per contract year based on your organizations clinical training needs. This clinical training is delivered remotely by Philips CT clinical application specialists on a topic jointly agreed upon between Philips and your organization.
The Philips e-learning portal features performance support videos and virtual instructor-led courses. Get unlimited access to a blend of online learning materials, from e-learning modules to videos, webinars and other digital content.Expand and refresh imaging-related knowledge and skills of your clinical team, obtain continuing education credits to maintain certification or professional licensure (only available in the USA).
The Philips e-learning portal features performance support videos and virtual instructor-led courses. Get unlimited access to a blend of online learning materials, from e-learning modules to videos, webinars and other digital content.Expand and refresh imaging-related knowledge and skills of your clinical team, obtain continuing education credits to maintain certification or professional licensure (only available in the USA).
With Lifecycle Learning, you receive three hours of clinical training four times per contract year based on your organizations clinical training needs. This clinical training is delivered remotely by Philips CT clinical application specialists on a topic jointly agreed upon between Philips and your organization.
With Lifecycle Learning, you receive three hours of clinical training four times per contract year based on your organizations clinical training needs. This clinical training is delivered remotely by Philips CT clinical application specialists on a topic jointly agreed upon between Philips and your organization.
With Lifecycle Learning, you receive three hours of clinical training four times per contract year based on your organizations clinical training needs. This clinical training is delivered remotely by Philips CT clinical application specialists on a topic jointly agreed upon between Philips and your organization.
The Philips e-learning portal features performance support videos and virtual instructor-led courses. Get unlimited access to a blend of online learning materials, from e-learning modules to videos, webinars and other digital content.Expand and refresh imaging-related knowledge and skills of your clinical team, obtain continuing education credits to maintain certification or professional licensure (only available in the USA).
The Philips e-learning portal features performance support videos and virtual instructor-led courses. Get unlimited access to a blend of online learning materials, from e-learning modules to videos, webinars and other digital content.Expand and refresh imaging-related knowledge and skills of your clinical team, obtain continuing education credits to maintain certification or professional licensure (only available in the USA).
*Not available in all geographies.
