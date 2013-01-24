Hlavní stránka
WeeSpecs Phototherapy mask

WeeSpecs

Phototherapy mask

989805607631

WeeSpecs two-piece design is made from a very soft hypo-allergenic material and can be adjusted for a custom fit. The special goggles, , to be used during phototherapy, allow a baby’s eyes to open and close naturally.

Features
Special goggle seal allows baby's eyes to move freely

The inside frame of the goggles seals around the baby’s skeletal socket (not the eyeball) so they can open and close their eyes without restriction.
