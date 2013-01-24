Hlavní stránka
Philips – kliknutím sem přejdete na domovskou stránku

Termíny pro vyhledávání

Microstream CO₂ Extension

Kontaktujte nás

Media Gallery

Features
Power

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Specifikace

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • <lt/>0.60 kg/1.3 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
Operating Humidity Range
  • 15–95% RH non-condensing
Storage Humidity Range
  • 5–90% RH non-condensing
Operating Altitude Range
  • -500–3000 m/-1640–9842 ft
Storage Altitude Range
  • -500–4600 m/-1640–15091 ft
Ingress Protection
  • IP32 (when in the horizontal position)
  • Microstream is a registered trademark of the Medtronic company.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand