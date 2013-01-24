Hlavní stránka
Philips – kliknutím sem přejdete na domovskou stránku

Termíny pro vyhledávání

Nové
Avalon Cableless Ultrasound Transducer

Avalon

Cableless Ultrasound Transducer

Najít podobné výrobky

This is an Avalon cableless ultrasound transducer for use with the Avalon CL base station 866074.

Kontaktujte nás
Features
Absorbs Damage

Absorbs Damage

Withstands a 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand