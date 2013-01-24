Hlavní stránka
DynaLync Prostate Patient data management system for prostate care

DynaLync Prostate provides a common platform for critical exchange of clinical information to help foster enhanced collaboration between Radiology and Urology in the assessment and biopsy of suspicious prostate lesions. DynaLync interfaces directly with both DynaCAD Prostate and the UroNav Fusion Biopsy System to serve as the communication hub between Radiology and Urology.

Features
Instant access to comprehensive patient timelines and biopsy data
DynaLync Prostate’s intuitive interface displays MRI study data, recorded PSA results, and UroNav biopsy procedure data. The timeline view at the bottom of the screen provides a chronological history of events.
Compatible with EDAP Focal One® (HIFU)
DynaLync Prostate compiles MR images, prostate boundary segmentation, targets, biopsy locations and pathology results as DICOM files for import into the EDAP TMS Focal One® system.*
Easy access to DynaCAD Prostate
Use the DynaLync Prostate web application to launch a DynaCAD Prostate workstation client. Simply clicking the “DynaCAD Prostate” button for a particular patient series opens the DynaCAD application for the selected image series.
Urology and Radiology can review UroNav biopsy data
Both departments share access to all UroNav biopsy data, including 3D targets, biopsy core locations, screen captures, and video captured during biopsy procedures.
Enter or review pathology reports
Users can attach a pathology report as a PDF, JPG, PNG file to biopsy data through a simple file upload. Diagnosis and other pathology attributes can also be entered for each target and/or biopsy core.
DynaLync connects with the UroNav Biopsy Scheduling Tool
Use DynaLync Prostate to schedule UroNav biopsy procedures with ease. When connected to the DynaLync network, UroNav will automatically download all scheduled studies.

Specifikace

Virtual server minimum specifications
Windows Server
  • 2012 R2 SP1 64-bit
Processor
  • 2.0GHz Multicore CPU
RAM
  • 4 GB
Storage
  • 512 GB, expandable as needed
Network
  • 1 Gbit/s
Physical server minimum specifications
Windows Server
  • 2012 R2 SP1 64-bit
Processor
  • 3GHz 2-core Xeon (4-core recommended)
RAM
  • 32GB
Hard Drive
  • 1TB with encryption and redundancy
Network
  • Gigabit Network Adapter
Browser
Google Chrome
  • version 49.x and above
Mozilla Firefox
  • version 50.x and above
Internet Explorer
  • version 11.x and above
  • * Focal One® is a registered trademark of EDAP TMS in the United States and/or other countries. Separate license option required.
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

