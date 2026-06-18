Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X

Disclaimer

1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

2. Compared to Philips SENSE.

3. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.

4. Compared to conventional zero boil off and sealed 1.5T systems in the industry. Based on published product data.

5. Reconstruction technology consisting of a first AI engine applied at the source of signal (Adaptive CS-NET) and a second AI engine applied on the raw complex imaging data (Precise Net).

6. Compared to a workstation.

7. Compared to Philips SENSE/ C-SENSE imaging.