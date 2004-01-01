Philips CT 3500 lets you expand your clinical capabilities with a CT system that you can count on for performance and productivity day after day even in demanding, high-volume care settings. Advances driven by AI-enabled¹ workflow are designed to help meet the challenges of increased financial pressures, chronic staff shortages and escalating patient demand. The system allows for continuous lung screening scanning with no cooling time for up to 240 patients in 8 hours. Clinical breadth and a high-performance vMRC tube allows 200-300 patient exams per day, with high operational efficiency and fast workflow.¹
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Precise Image for improved diagnostic confidence
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Precise Image for improved diagnostic confidence
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Precise Position for needed consistency
Precise Position for needed consistency
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
Precise Position for needed consistency
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
Precise Position for needed consistency
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
vMRC tube supports high uptime
vMRC tube supports high uptime
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
vMRC tube supports high uptime
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
vMRC tube supports high uptime
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
An easy path to upgrades
An easy path to upgrades
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
An easy path to upgrades
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
An easy path to upgrades
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
Achieve consistent image quality and reduce time to results through adaptive AI tools at every step of the exam. AI-powered workflow and image reconstruction enhance productivity and first-time-right imaging. Reduce workflow time for lung screening by up to 50% with CT Smart Workflow and OnPlan patient-side gantry controls.**
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
Achieve consistent image quality and reduce time to results through adaptive AI tools at every step of the exam. AI-powered workflow and image reconstruction enhance productivity and first-time-right imaging. Reduce workflow time for lung screening by up to 50% with CT Smart Workflow and OnPlan patient-side gantry controls.**
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
Achieve consistent image quality and reduce time to results through adaptive AI tools at every step of the exam. AI-powered workflow and image reconstruction enhance productivity and first-time-right imaging. Reduce workflow time for lung screening by up to 50% with CT Smart Workflow and OnPlan patient-side gantry controls.**
Precise Image for improved diagnostic confidence
Precise Position for needed consistency
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Precise Image for improved diagnostic confidence
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Precise Image for improved diagnostic confidence
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Features AI with deep learning and a convolutional neural network to improve image quality, help reduce reading time, and improve diagnostic confidence. Precise Image allows radiology departments to simultaneously achieve up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability, 85% lower noise, and 80% lower radiation dose ²,³. All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute to support busy radiology departments.
Precise Position for needed consistency
Precise Position for needed consistency
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
Precise Position for needed consistency
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
Precise Position for needed consistency
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
Uses an AI-enabled camera to automatically determine patient orientation, improving positioning accuracy by up to 50% while reducing patient positioning time by up to 23% and increasing consistency from user to user by up to 70%.* Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise.⁴
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience
Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Precise Brain and Precise Spine simplify post-processing
Automated MPRs are precisely oriented to anatomical landmarks, simplifying image post-processing. Precise Brain automatically generates a symmetrical brain batch parallel to the OML. With Precise Spine, automatic vertebral body labeling simplifies post-processing. Built-in protocols allow automatic reconstructions with just one step. Offers consistency across technologists, in image quality and in results. Provides faster time to results because there is no need for pre-processing.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Precise Intervention enhances workflow and confidence
Needle guidance enhances workflow for interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target, and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan patient-side gantry controls supports in-room interventional workflow and provides workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
Precise Planning for fast exam prep
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
Automated detection and positioning simply scan preparation. Precise Planning automatically determines the area to be scanned and the appropriate Exam Card based on the patients anatomy. This provides fast exam preparation and can improve inter-operator consistency.
vMRC tube supports high uptime
vMRC tube supports high uptime
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
vMRC tube supports high uptime
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
vMRC tube supports high uptime
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
The vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips Innovation and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.Designed for reliability and high uptime, the vMRC tube offers 50% longer tube life compared to a traditional X-ray tube. The spiral-groove bearing design, direct cooling of the anode and wear-free bearing help improve uptime. The slotted anode relieves unprecedented stress from rapid heating and cooling cycles. The vMRC Smart Card constantly measures critical tube performance metrics to increase tube uptime.
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
Quick resolution to reduce unplanned downtime
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
Our global expertise and local service can alert you to any negative trends so that many challenges can be anticipated and solved before they affect day-to-day operations. Reduce unplanned downtime through sensors that continuously monitor internal and external operating parameters, helping you plan for maintenance. Remote service technology resolves 38% of issues without on-site service, improving uptime and allowing a first-time-fix rate of 84%.**
An easy path to upgrades
An easy path to upgrades
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
An easy path to upgrades
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
An easy path to upgrades
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
Choose from a range of upgrade options and programs when your business is ready to take the next step. Software updates, including those for Windows OS, console applications and system firmware, can be deployed remotely to keep your system in good performance and up to date.
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
Achieve consistent image quality and reduce time to results through adaptive AI tools at every step of the exam. AI-powered workflow and image reconstruction enhance productivity and first-time-right imaging. Reduce workflow time for lung screening by up to 50% with CT Smart Workflow and OnPlan patient-side gantry controls.**
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
Achieve consistent image quality and reduce time to results through adaptive AI tools at every step of the exam. AI-powered workflow and image reconstruction enhance productivity and first-time-right imaging. Reduce workflow time for lung screening by up to 50% with CT Smart Workflow and OnPlan patient-side gantry controls.**
CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results
Achieve consistent image quality and reduce time to results through adaptive AI tools at every step of the exam. AI-powered workflow and image reconstruction enhance productivity and first-time-right imaging. Reduce workflow time for lung screening by up to 50% with CT Smart Workflow and OnPlan patient-side gantry controls.**
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
*Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual versus Precise Positioning in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.
**Data collected across Philips CT scanners using Remote Services; numbers will be updated on a rolling basis when more CT 3500 data is available.
1. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
2. In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the “Smoother” setting of Precise Image, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered-back projection. A range is seen across the 4 pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less.
3. Precise Image is currently not available for pediatrics.
4. Toth T, Ge Z, Daly MP. The influence of patient centering on CT dose and image noise. Med Phys. 2007;34(7):3093-3101. doi.org/10.1118/1.2748113
5. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November 2020.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Vstupujete na českou webovou stránku Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Webová stránka je určena pouze osobám, které jsou odborníky (tj. osobám oprávněným zdravotnické prostředky předepisovat nebo vydávat), nebo zaměstnancům poskytovatele zdravotních služeb.
Jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria? Potvrzujete, že jste seznámeni s rizikem, že pokud budete pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budete nevhodně interpretovat a dojdete k mylným závěrům?