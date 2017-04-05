Consisting of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application, IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open, scalable design and new user interface integrate into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment. The IMS manages image repositories – including whole slide images (WSI) and gross images – and comprehensive LIS integration, networking, security, audit trail and archiving capabilities. Easy access to information and resources can enhance digital case review.
Unify patient data in a streamlined workflow with bi-directional LIS-IMS integration. The updated viewer enables case review, access to multidisciplinary patient data and collaboration. Launch the IMS from the LIS worklist or synchronization of case-related clinical data between systems can be realized.
Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions
Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Maintaining your image repository
A customizable server and storage configuration is the backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution. In addition to image repository management, it offers comprehensive LIS interoperability and tailored network options, and enables comprehensive integration with your information systems. Create a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
Adding the power of AI
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed as an open platform that can safely and securely share imaging and other relevant data to provide interoperability with third-party AI applications*
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Specifications
IMS application server and storage
CPU
Dual socket Intel 6-core @ 2.3 GHz
RAM
32GB
Storage
Protection against a single disk failure, e.g. RAID configuration or data replication.
For usage with 5 scanners or more: Flash Disks.
Network connectivity for hospital
for hospital: 1 x 1 GB/s Ethernet
Network connectivity to scanner(s)
1 x 1 GB/s Ethernet for up to 2 scanners
1 x 10 GB/s for 3 or more scanners
1 x 10 GB/s for 1 scanner with raw output
to archiving system (optional): 1 x 10 GB/s Ethernet
to network share (optional): 1 x 10 GB/s Ethernet
Minimum requirements of client computer to run the IMS Viewer Software
Minimum requirements of client computer to run the IMS Viewer Software
CPU
Minimum: Intel Xeon E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50 GHz or similar
RAM
Minimum: 8 GB physical memory
Connectivity
Minimum: 100 Mbit/s Ethernet
Video card
Minumum: GPU Memory: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or similar, Memory bandwith: 112 GB/s
Software requirements on client computer
Software requirements on client computer
Operating system
Microsoft Windows 8, 8.1 or 10-64 bit
Browser software supporting HTML 5 standard
Recommended browsers: Chrome or Chromium-based Microsoft Edge
Other supported browser: Internet Explorer
Other software
PDF Viewer (for viewing PDF documents, e.g. reports manually uploaded to cases)
Email client (for correct functioning of the email link button)
The Philips Digital Pathology solution is a bundle of: Pathology Scanner Second Generation • Image Management System Viewer • Image Management System Application Server and Storage Software • High quality 27” monitor validated with the IVD solution (US only)
*PIPS enables iSyntax files, and with the Software Development Kit (SDK) third party companies can use this for AI capabilities.
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is in conformance with Regulation (EU) 201 7/746 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 April 2017 on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDR).
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes. The system can aid pathologists to review and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue. PIPS is not available for sale in all countries.
The Software Development Kit (SDK) and File Viewer is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purposes or in any other manner for regular medical practice.
