Conversion kit including inlets and Allen Keys for NBP Standard Compliance Transition. The procedure of performing a device conversion consists of the exact same steps as when exchanging an NBP device connector (e.g., for repair/maintenance purposes) and is therefore already well established and documented in our Service Guide.
Webová stránka je určena pouze osobám, které jsou odborníky (tj. osobám oprávněným zdravotnické prostředky předepisovat nebo vydávat), nebo zaměstnancům poskytovatele zdravotních služeb.
Jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria? Potvrzujete, že jste seznámeni s rizikem, že pokud budete pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budete nevhodně interpretovat a dojdete k mylným závěrům?