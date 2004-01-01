Search terms

Cardiac Workstation 7000

Cardiac Workstation

Find similar products

Philips Cardiac Workstation is a breed apart from any cardiograph you may have seen, used or imagined. It is a clinical breakthrough designed to improve the way you capture, access, view, analyze, store, share and manage ECGs - to transform diagnostic cardiography. This ergonomic leap forward streamlines workflow and delivers rich clinical information from systems across your enterprise and beyond to the point of decision. So you can diagnose and treat cardiac patients with confidence.

Contact & support
Features
Touchscreen
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Click here for more information
Touchscreen
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
1-2-3 Operation
So advanced, it's simple.

So advanced, it's simple.

Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.

So advanced, it's simple.

So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.

So advanced, it's simple.

Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Click here for more information
1-2-3 Operation
So advanced, it's simple.

So advanced, it's simple.

Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Click here for more information
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Bolster Security
Security

Security

Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Security

Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Security

Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Click here for more information
Bolster Security
Security

Security

Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Click here for more information
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Click here for more information
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
  • Touchscreen
  • 1-2-3 Operation
  • Ergonomics
  • Bolster Security
See all features
Touchscreen
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Click here for more information
Touchscreen
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.

Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
1-2-3 Operation
So advanced, it's simple.

So advanced, it's simple.

Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.

So advanced, it's simple.

So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.

So advanced, it's simple.

Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Click here for more information
1-2-3 Operation
So advanced, it's simple.

So advanced, it's simple.

Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Click here for more information
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.

Experience ergonomic innovation.

It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Bolster Security
Security

Security

Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Security

Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Security

Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Click here for more information
Bolster Security
Security

Security

Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Click here for more information
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

Make the most of your IT infrastructure.

The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Click here for more information
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Make fast, informed clinical decisions.

Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.

Specifications

ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • Up to 18 leads
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
  • Full fidelity at 1,000Hz of 10 seconds for up to 18 leads
Pace Pulse Detection
  • 0.02 mVms (e.g., 0.2 mV*0.1ms pulse or 0.1mV*0.2ms pulse)
  • Exceeds proposed standard 5
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Interpretive statements
  • >600 interpretive statements, Integrated pediatric analysis
Borderline Statement Suppression
  • Three configurable settings
Reasons
  • Selectable explanations of all interpretive statements
Leads Used In Diagnosis
  • Standard 12 leads plus V3R, V4R,V5R, V7, V8, and V9
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Critical Values
  • Highlights four conditions requiring immediate clinical attention
Graphical ST presentation
  • Two ECG reports with polar ST Maps
  • Frontal and transverse planes
Trolleys
Trolleys
Height-adjustment
  • 860452: Fixed height
  • 860453: Adjustable height (25 cm)
Desktop
  • Open desktop creates mobile workspace
Fleet coverage
  • Trolleys also compatible with:
  • Cardiac Workstation 5000
  • PageWriter TC70
  • PageWriter TC50
  • PageWriter TC35
Storage
  • Standard storage for 400 extra ECG paper sheets
  • Standard storage for cleaning wipes/gloves/electrode gel
  • Optional concealed drawer
  • Optional closable waste bin
  • Optional wire basket
  • Optional hanging leadwire holder
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • Up to 18 leads
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Interpretive statements
  • >600 interpretive statements, Integrated pediatric analysis
Borderline Statement Suppression
  • Three configurable settings
See all specifications
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • Up to 18 leads
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
  • Full fidelity at 1,000Hz of 10 seconds for up to 18 leads
Pace Pulse Detection
  • 0.02 mVms (e.g., 0.2 mV*0.1ms pulse or 0.1mV*0.2ms pulse)
  • Exceeds proposed standard 5
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Interpretive statements
  • >600 interpretive statements, Integrated pediatric analysis
Borderline Statement Suppression
  • Three configurable settings
Reasons
  • Selectable explanations of all interpretive statements
Leads Used In Diagnosis
  • Standard 12 leads plus V3R, V4R,V5R, V7, V8, and V9
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Critical Values
  • Highlights four conditions requiring immediate clinical attention
Graphical ST presentation
  • Two ECG reports with polar ST Maps
  • Frontal and transverse planes
Trolleys
Trolleys
Height-adjustment
  • 860452: Fixed height
  • 860453: Adjustable height (25 cm)
Desktop
  • Open desktop creates mobile workspace
Fleet coverage
  • Trolleys also compatible with:
  • Cardiac Workstation 5000
  • PageWriter TC70
  • PageWriter TC50
  • PageWriter TC35
Storage
  • Standard storage for 400 extra ECG paper sheets
  • Standard storage for cleaning wipes/gloves/electrode gel
  • Optional concealed drawer
  • Optional closable waste bin
  • Optional wire basket
  • Optional hanging leadwire holder

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Všechna práva vyhrazena.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstupujete na českou webovou stránku Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Webová stránka je určena pouze osobám, které jsou odborníky (tj. osobám oprávněným zdravotnické prostředky předepisovat nebo vydávat), nebo zaměstnancům poskytovatele zdravotních služeb.

Jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria? Potvrzujete, že jste seznámeni s rizikem, že pokud budete pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budete nevhodně interpretovat a dojdete k mylným závěrům?

Vstup Odejít