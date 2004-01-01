Search terms

Targeting with spectral certainty is the next big leap for radiation oncology treatment planning. For the first time, you can have spectral insights and true conventional results in a single scan on a system designed specifically for radiation oncology. Philips Spectral CT 7500 RT promotes accuracy in planning while fitting right into your current radiation oncology workflow so you can continue to enhance patient care.

The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.

The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.

The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.
The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.
Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.

Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.

Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.
Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.
The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.

The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.

The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.
The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.
MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.

MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.

MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.
MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.
Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.

Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.

Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.
Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.
Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.

Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.

Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.
Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.
The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.

The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.

The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.
The EFOV of up to 80 cm enables complete visualization of the patients' anatomy and provides a high level of Hounsfield Units (HU) accuracy.
Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.

Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.

Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.
Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results – on demand – in a single scan, without an upfront decision or use of special protocols for effective atomic number (Z-effective) and electron density (ED) results.
The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.

The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.

The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.
The only scanner with the ability to perform spectral respiratory gated scans. Spectral results can be used on moving organs.
MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.

MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.

MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.
MM SIM** is a multi-modality image platform which supports the conversion of electron density (ED) and Z-effective spectral results into stopping-power ratio (SPR) maps.
Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.

Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.

Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.
Complies with AAPM-TG-66 and features an indexed therapy top to allow for positional accuracy.
Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.

Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.

Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.
Enables streamlined workflow with treatment solutions, including respiratory gated systems and lasers for consistency and ease of use throughout the workflow from simulation to treatment.
  • * The HU in the EFOV was tested on phantom for soft tissue. The HU error of water as measured on a 30 cm diameter water phantom positioned at 800 mm was -20 ± 20 HU (mean error +/- 2 x standard deviation, resulting in a 90% confidence interval on normal distribution).
  • ** Not available in all geographies

