Experience insights from your peers
Prof. Sebastian Kelle, German Heart Center Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Cardiovascular MR for patients with COVID-19
Cardiac MR is proving effective for assessing potential myocardial injury in both the acute and convalescent phases of COVID-19.
Dr. Teresa López-Fernández, La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain
Using advanced ultrasound tools to assess cancer therapy-related cardiac dysfunction
Time-consuming methods are overcome by applying Philips Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) to cardiotoxicity prevention.
Prof. Jonathon Leipsic, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC Canada
CT coronaries analysis
The additional tasks associated with performing more coronary CT angiographies are resulting in a higher need for automation.
Dr. Raman Danrad, Louisiana State University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Impact of spectral CT in coronary assessment and outcomes
Coronary CTA using detector-based spectral CT improves workflow by eliminating a separate protocol for spectral scanning.
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, Miami, Florida USA
Putting patients first and bringing efficiency to cardiac workflows
Integrated, patient-centric care requires workflow technologies that help physicians make decisions based on data and insights.
Professor Alex Lee, Prince of Wales Hospital, HongKong, China
Photorealistic imaging in 3D echocardiography
Virtual light source highlights structuresand facilitates depth perception forenhanced interpretation of heart diseaseimages