Our team’s focus is on relationships with early-stage innovative companies across the world in our thematic areas of interest.
From our experience, successful engagements often start with companies that meet the following criteria:
For business-sponsored collaborations and investments:
- Well-rounded and experienced founding team
- Seed level and above, to Series B
- Clearly defined and validated solution
- Regulatory pathway completed or in progress
- In-line with the Philips focus areas
- While geographically agnostic; proximity to relevant Philips sites does support collaboration
For the Philips Health Technology Venture Fund:
- Series A/B stage
- Initial investment of $2 million – $5 million EUR/USD, reserves at twice initial investment
- We syndicate all deals
- Company maturity at early commercial stage
- Investment goal is to confirm product validation / value proposition and drive scale