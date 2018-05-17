Hlavní stránka
An older doctor sits in front of screens showing diagnostic imaging

Kvě 17, 2018

Philips invests $10 million in Cardeation Capital to combat heart disease

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Nick Pappas

Managing Partner, Venture Investments

New venture capital fund focuses on improving care for heart disease and stroke

 

Rates of cardiovascular disease are rising and costs are approaching $1 trillion annually in the United States. To ensure that effective innovations are rapidly introduced into the healthcare system, Philips, the American Heart Association and UPMC have partnered to create the $30 million Cardeation Capital venture capital fund.

 

The new fund will invest in emerging healthcare companies that can measurably affect the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and stroke — and their risk factors, such as diabetes. Cardeation Capital’s investors will fund best-in-class technology companies with scalable products and services that address healthcare delivery and health management.
