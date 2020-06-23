Philips partners Babyscripts and Xealth work together to improve prenatal care

What if women had access to care from home that could predict high-risk scenarios? Babyscripts and Xealth are making it possible.

Babyscripts is the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics and Xealth is a pioneer in enabling digital health at scale. The two start-ups — both Philips portfolio companies — have formed a collaboration, which will allow clinicians to prescribe Babyscripts through the Xealth platform. This technology can reduce the number of in-person prenatal visits while maintaining a high level of care — an especially important consideration during COVID-19.

“Streamlining the process of virtual care delivery brings us one step closer to access for all,” says Anish Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of Babyscripts. “By eliminating steps for the provider, this integration frees up providers to do their most important work, which is keeping patients safe and healthy.”