Spánková apnoe
Začněte žít šťastnějším a zdravějším životem.

Byla vám nedávno diagnostikována spánková apnoe? Najděte řešení, které Vám pomohou přizpůsobit se léčbě a zůstat motivovaní.

Vybavení k léčbě spánkové apnoe

 

Řada pohodlných a vhodných masek, přístrojů a příslušenství pro léčbu spánkové apnoe od společnosti Philips Respironics, vám pomůže úspěšně zvládnout vaši spánkovou apnoe a vést šťastnější a zdravější život.

Masky

Nabízíme různé typy masek, abychom splnili vaše individuální potřeby. Viz. inovativní možnosti včetně Nuance, Amara a Wisp.

Přístroje

Prohlédněte si možnosti, které jsou k dispozici pro zvýšení vašeho pohodlí a výhod s přístrojem System One pro léčbu spánkové apnoe.

Příslušenství

Získejte veškeré příslušenství, které potřebujete k doplnění vašeho zařízení Philips Respironics pro spánkovou terapii.

Často kladené dotazy o spánkové apnoe

Nalezněte odpovědi na nejčastější dotazy týkající se terapie
Péče o zařízení

Prodlužte životnost příslušenství jeho správnou údržbou
Výměna příslušenství

Zjistěte, kdy máte vyměnit příslušenství k vašemu přístroji

