Doporučte svým přátelům Philips Lumea a získejte pro sebe slevový kód!
Doporučte svým přátelům, aby si pořídili Philips Lumea. Pokud použijí vámi zaslaný odkaz, obdrží 20% slevu na nákup vybraných modelů Philips Lumea a vy od Philips dostanete slevový kód ve výši 20 % na další nákup na Philips e-shopu. Je to win-win!
Jak to funguje:
1.Vyplňte svoji e-mailovou adresu a vygenerujte odkaz
2.Sdílejte odkaz se svými přáteli
3.Pokud si prostřednictvím odkazu vaši přátelé zakoupí Philips Lumea, získáte svůj slevový kód
Svůj slevový kód můžete uplatnit na Philips e-shopu. Za každého přítele, který si Philips Lumea zakoupí, obdržíte nový slevový kód.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
