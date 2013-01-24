Hlavní stránka
    PRAGODENT 2021
    Pragodent

    Zveme vás k návštěvě stánku Philips Sonicare         

    PRAGODENT 2021, 14. - 16. 10. 2021

     

    28. mezinárodní dentální veletrh, PVA Expo Praha, Letňany

    Objevte inovace, které Philips Sonicare nabízí!   

    Pragodent 2021 plánek

    Najdete nás v hale 3.

     

    • Na veletrhu exkluzivně představíme novinku z oblasti péče o mezizubní prostory, která společně s nejmodernějšími sonickými kartáčky a kartáčkovými hlavicemi zajistí pacientům dentální péči na míru. 
    • Na stánku si budete moct bezpečně vyzkoušet nejnovější zubní sonické kartáčky a kartáčkové hlavice Philips Sonicare prostřednictvím brush testu a naši odborníci vám vše do detailu vysvětlí.
    • Navíc zde najdete i speciální akce, zvýhodněné nabídky a budete si moct naše produkty nakoupit za velkoobchodní ceny
    • Pokud budete chtít dostat dáreček, je nutné se zaregistrovat 😊 Registraci doporučujeme udělat dopředu také proto, abyste se k aktivitám na našem stánku dostali co nejdříve. 

     

    Vždy je cesta, jak čistit lépe
    Akční nabídka pro Pragodent

    Registrujte se


    Využijte možnost online registrace k návštěvě našeho stánku a zkraťte si čekání na místě.
    Zaregistrovat se

    Těšíme se na vás s inovativními výrobky Philips Sonicare!

    Sonicare team

